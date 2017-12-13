What are the best options for home security cameras?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are in the age of do-it-yourself home security. There are plenty of options to choose from, and most systems start with surveillance cameras.

And when you’re protecting your home, you want the best options. News 2 CrimeFighter has done the homework so your security this Christmas is a certainty.

Our best security camera for less than $100 is the Zmodo Pivot. You can put it anywhere because it has a 360 degree motion sensor, to pick up movement. It will rotate to find the best angle, as it records. It’s easy to find and usually priced at $99.99

The best security camera for outdoors is the Netgear Arlo Pro. First off, it features night vision up to 25 feet and is water proof. It provides two-way audio and the battery should last about six months before recharging. This camera runs you about $200.

Up next, the best security camera for your front door is the Sky Bell HD, doorbell camera. This is similar to the well-known Ring surveillance system. The Sky Bell doubles as a doorbell and offers crystal clear resolution. It streams the video at your door step, and sends it to your smart phone. You can find it listed around $220.

And we’re all on a budget, so we dug deep to find the best cheapest, or most inexpensive camera. It’s the Amazon Cloud. It may be a slight step down from other indoor cameras in terms of durability and clearness, but it still offers free, 24-hour clip storage and will notify you through your phone if it spots an intruder. This season the cloud cam costs near $90.

These cameras are all wireless, they all need Wi-Fi to operate, and they connect to your smart phone.

If you’re in the market for a home security camera, look for products with high resolution, strong internet connection, and user friendly apps.