Veteran actor’s one-man ‘A Christmas Carol’ encourages the imagination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Veteran actor Mark Cabus is as comfortable in the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge as in his own skin.

For 16 years, he’s taken his one-man adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” on tour with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

“I’ve always enjoyed the kind of shows where I got to play multiple parts,” he told News 2.

And for Cabus, Charles Dickens’ holiday classic is the perfect opportunity.

He plays all 18 characters in the one-hour show, from the old, miserly Ebenezer to 5-year-old Tiny Tim.

While Cabus performs alone on stage, he invites his audience to provide sound effects.

“I think it gives them a different sense of theatre than just sitting back and passively watching something. They have to be participants,” he explained.

There are no fancy costumes or elaborate props on stage. Cabus wants students to use their imagination.

“The imagination is more important than any kind of visual aid you can have because it is always with you. You carry that. But it’s a muscle, you have to practice with it, you have to use it you have to stretch it, you have to exercise it,” Cabus said.

He plays to a captive audience with rave reviews.

Cabus says he hopes to get students outside the restrictions of their cell phones, laptops, and movies and get them to see live in a different way.