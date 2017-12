NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starbucks is giving away 1,000 gift cards in downtown Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

The $20 dollar Starbucks gift cards will be given out beginning at 2 p.m. at Public Square Park near the city Christmas tree.

The giveaway is part of a nationwide celebration where the coffee giant is giving away $1 million worth of gift cards.

The gift cards will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.