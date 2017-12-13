Smithville man charged after flare gun fired into home

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bond has been set at more than one-million dollars for a Smithville man charged with aggravated arson.

The DeKalb County Sheriff reports 20-year-old Daniel Dillard “participated in firing a flare gun into a home” on Lee Braswell Road while a woman and a juvenile were inside.

No injuries were reported but the sheriff said the home and some furnishings were damaged.

The incident happened on December 4. Dillard was arrested five days later.

Dillard is also charged with resisting arrest. He was already on probation.

A court date has been set for January 4.