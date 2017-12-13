PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct

The Associated Press Published:
Author and talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks at Book Expo America, Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. His book, "Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s Final Year," is to be published by Little, Brown and Company in September. BEA is an annual book trade fair attended by publishers, authors, librarians, and book retailers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host.

The broadcaster said in a statement Wednesday that it hired a law firm to investigate “troubling allegations” about Smiley and that its findings prompted the indefinite suspension.

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley, but said the investigation included interviews with him and “witnesses.”

Smiley’s nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.