Nashville Shores marks 20th anniversary with new Aqua Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Shores is marking its 20th anniversary with a new lake attraction, beach enhancements and a season-long celebration.

A new Aqua Park on Percy Priest Lake is expected to open next season. The interactive playground will feature 40 colorful, interconnected water elements, including, monkey bars, action towers, wiggle bridges, hurdles and more.

Designed by Wibit Sports, the Aqua Park will allow guests to run, balance, slide and jump in the lake.

“The lake and natural beauty of the property separates us from every destination in Middle Tennessee,” said Larry Edgmon, General Manager of Nashville Shores. “With the introduction of the Aqua Park, we are highlighting the lake and providing families an incredible lake experience that they cannot find anywhere else.”

The new attraction will be included with park admission.

In addition to the Aqua Park, Nashville Shores is improving its existing beach area with new cabanas, more shaded areas, a tiki bar and a new volleyball court.

“We are always looking to provide more recreational opportunities for teens, kids, parents and grandparents,” said Edgmon. “By embracing the lake with the beach improvements and new attraction, we are providing more opportunities and another destination within the park for family fun.”

Nashville Shores is also planning giveaways throughout the year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Special discounts and a birthday party complete with fireworks are also planned.

When it opened in 1998, the water park had just two slides. Now, Nashville Shores has more than 20 waterslides and attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river and two water treehouses.

2018 season passes are available for purchase for $59.99 plus tax per pass. A season pass includes unlimited visits all summer, two free tickets for friends, park discounts and other parks.

A buy now, pay later plan is also available. Passes can be purchased online at NashvilleShores.com.

Opening day is scheduled for May 5, 2018.