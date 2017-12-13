Man accused of using heroin in front of son pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who admitted to using heroin in front of his young son has pleaded guilty to DUI with a child present.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office told News 2 Christopher McGill will spend 75 days in jail.

Last week, McGill and his sister Jessica were found passed out in a car while parked outside a Bellevue Burger King. Both later admitted to buying and using heroin.

At the time, police said McGill’s 2-year-old child was in the backseat.

The initial child neglect charges against McGill were dropped since the toddler didn’t have any injuries.