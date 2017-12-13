Last Minute Toy Store prepared to help 6,000 children this Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Last Minute Toy Store opens its doors on Thursday and organizers say they are prepared to help as many as 6,000 children this Christmas.

The Last Minute Toy Store will be held from Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center located at 5117 Harding Place.

Tickets will be distributed beginning from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lines typically began forming before the 4 p.m. start time.

After receiving a ticket, participants will be given a day and time to come back and shop. They will only be admitted once during the three day-period.

All tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have a much bigger facility and a lot more gifts [this year]. The outpouring from the community and the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has been phenomenal, so we’re really excited about it,” Volunteer Dale Robble said.

The Last Minute Toy Store benefits families who have not or will not receive toys through other holiday programs.

Robble told News 2 families will be able to pick out one large gift and will also be able to choose from sporting equipment, books, games, dolls, stuffed animals and stocking stuffers. He estimated families would be able to get six-plus gifts per child.

“It’s going to be an exciting time to have people out here. We have so many gifts this year, excellent gifts. We have bikes galore, we just have a lot of things that we’re going to be giving out, so we’re fired up,” he said.

No pre-registration is necessary, but the parent or guardian must provide certain information, including:

Picture I.D

Proof of Davidson County residents (such as utility bill, rent receipt, etc.)

Something official showing children’s name and date of birth (such as birth certificate; government assistance card or letter; shot record, etc.)

Proof of income: pay stub; government assistance letter, separation from work notice, child support letter, unemployment

For more information you can email info@lastminutetoystore.com. English operators are available by calling 615-784-8697 or 615-395-5204 for Spanish operators.

The Last Minute Toy Store is still taking donations. Those can be dropped off at 5117 Harding Place.

This is the 24th year for the Last Minute Toy Store and it’s the first time all volunteer positions, around 1,000, has been filled.