La Vergne conducts special census as city has grown by leaps and bounds

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of La Vergne could be missing out on nearly a million dollars a year in state tax revenue. That’s why the city has decided to conduct a special census.

Census letters haven’t even been mailed yet, but more than 400 people have already filled out the online special census form.

City leaders are hoping to show that the population of La Vergne has increased since it’s been is growing by leaps and bounds, as seen through gridlock traffic, construction, and all the makings of a thriving and progressive city.

“With the upturn of the economy, we’ve had no shorted of building permits and residents coming in,” said Economic Development Specialist Tom Broeker.

He told News 2 said the city is missing out hundreds of thousands of dollars from state tax revenue dollars.

“The state is currently paying $127 per person, which could mean the City of La Vergne has lost out on $945,000 this year alone,” Broeker said.

During the 2010 U.S. Census, La Vergne was certified with 32,588 people. Broeker believes that number is now closer to or has exceeded 40,000 residents.

“We have the state’s largest industrial complex here, so we have the jobs here, and we definitely had affordable housing here,” Broeker said.

Sitting smack in the middle of Nashville and Murfreesboro doesn’t hurt either. The extra revenue could go a long way.

“Which, in turn, can be used to improve our city services, whether it’s an understaffed fire department, hiring more detectives for the police department to help combat drugs and crime, whether it’s infrastructure improvement,” said Alderman Jason Cole.

The Special Census will cost the city between $30,000 and $50,000.

“The payoff is more than worth it if we can spend $30,000 to $50,000 and come back with almost a million, that’s more than a benefit to our taxpayers,” Cole explained.

All this said and done, city officials have posted a warning on its website alerting residents a scam involving the census. Someone has been going around pretending to be a city census worker and attempting to get person information.

Keep in mind the door-to-door special census canvassing in La Vergne will start in late January or early February, and census workers are required to show their city issued ID.

Residents will only need to give the first and last names of everyone living in the home and the address.

“Sadly anywhere, and with just about anything there are people who are going to try and take advantage of the situation for their own personal benefit, and so it’s sad we would like to see people use their energy in a positive way,” said Cole.

If you live in La Vergne and you want to prevent a census taker from coming to your door, the online form is available right now on the City of La Vergne’s website.

The City of Murfreesboro, which has also seen explosive growth, and the City of Spring Hill are also in the process of conducting a special census as well.

The U.S. Census is held every 10 years. The next one is 2020.