ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East was closed Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County.

The crash happened off exit 19 at the Maxey Road exit.

At least one person was injured, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, but no further details were released.

Officials estimate the roadway will remain closed until at least 3 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Westbound traffic is affected with delays.