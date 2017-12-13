Geminids meteor shower peaks Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The best show in the sky peaks Wednesday night with the return of the Geminids meteor shower.

Typically, this is the best celestial treat of the year, but the epic eclipse stole the headlines.

Nonetheless, Wednesday night will be a real hit.

Once the sun goes down and it turns completely dark outside, you will notice several streaks across the sky. Some may appear white, blue, or even purple.

Activity of meteors increase through midnight with around 80 to 120 per hour. Highest rate of meteors will occur around 12:30 a.m. By the way, these meteors are racing at nearly 79,000 mph.

While rain is not in the forecast, clouds could block your view, especially in southern Kentucky. However, the rest of Middle Tennessee should remain mainly clear. Bundle up too as temperatures dive into the 30s with a relaxed wind.

Enjoy thE wonderful event and remember….”Look up once in a while. You never know what you’ll miss.”

