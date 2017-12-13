Fort Campbell soldier’s wife now in remission after birthing quadruplets

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inside the Clarksville home of Sgt. Charles and Kayla Gaytan, a quiet moment is a rarity.

The Gaytans are the proud parents of nearly one-year-old quadruplets — Charles, Michael, Lillian and Victoria.

The quadruplets were born in December 2016 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Caffeine is a big help,” Sgt. Gaytan said of raising the babies.

“A typical day for me is, they wake up around 2:30 or 3 in the morning and they’re ready to go, like full guns blazing,” Kayla said. “I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I don’t sometimes cry in a corner, because I do.”

The family’s story captured national attention with stories featured on News 2, as well as on national media and in publications like PEOPLE Magazine and Good Housekeeping.

“I’m not really an outgoing guy and doing all that was a little overwhelming for me,” Sgt. Gaytan told News 2.

“We’ve been approached for TV shows, and I don’t think we’re that interesting,” Kayla said while laughing. “I mean, I’m a 30-year-old woman who just happens to have quadruplets and 2 other kids and who happened to have cancer 3 times in the last two years.”

Kayla learned she was pregnant with the quadruplets in July 2016, right after her Hodgkins Lymphoma was officially in remission; however, a few months into the pregnancy, her cancer returned.

Choosing to hold off on cancer treatment until her babies were born, Kayla continued chemotherapy in early 2017.

She eventually traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for a stem cell transplant and more chemotherapy.

Just recently, the Gaytans received the news they had been praying for when they learned that Kayla was once again in remission.

“I broke down, and I was beyond excited,” Sgt. Gaytan said. “This is the life God planned for me and I’m more than excited to live every moment that I’ve had so far.”

“This process has taught me so much about myself and how strong I am like as a mom and as a wife and as a person in general, and has shown me honestly, what I can do,” Kayla said.