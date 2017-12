MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a semi was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Marshall County early Wednesday morning.

It happened near mile marker 24 around 4 a.m. Both southbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists are being allowed to pass on the shoulder of the roadway.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The driver’s identity has not been released.