Christmas trees can become engulfed in flames in under 3 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It takes just a few minutes for things to turn very dangerous, even deadly, if a Christmas tree catches fire.

Fire experts say that between 2011 and 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to about 200 house fires that started with Christmas trees.

Those fires cause an average of six deaths and 16 injuries per year.

During a demonstration by the Nashville Fire Department on Wednesday, it took less than three minutes before a Christmas tree was engulfed in flames.

Very soon after that, the flames began spreading to other parts of the demonstration set.

“In less than three minutes, it was 700 to 800 degrees at the ceiling level. You saw all stages of the fire phase. You saw the incipient stage, you saw the growth phase, you saw the roll over phase, you saw the smoke and working its way down,” said Scott Lively, the Chief Training Officer.

Fire experts say there are things you can do to decrease the odds of your tree catching fire.

Experts say fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches.

Nashville firefighters also offered this advice.

“You want to make sure you cut off two inches from the base of it and put it in water. You want to water it daily. Also, you want to make sure that the lights that you put on it are UL listed lights for indoors,” said Maggie Lawrence, Deputy Fire Marshal.

Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces or heat vents.

Firefighters held the demonstration Wednesday to make sure you’re aware of what could happen, but they say in a real life situation things can get much worse.

“You think of a closed in room, the temperatures are going to go up a lot quicker, and once you get to a point in a room where everything reaches its ignition point, then the whole room will just go simultaneously,” said Lively.