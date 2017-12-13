Annual toy store to help families, kids in need opens Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Last Minute Toy Store gets under way Thursday in Nashville.

Volunteers started handing out tickets for the 24th annual event Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of people braved the cold, waiting in line to get their tickets.

Starting Thursday, parents, guardians, teachers and others can begin picking up gifts to give to kids in need.

Debra Steele, who has eight kids, got in line around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to get her tickets. She’s happy the event is available for so many families.

“I’m so happy I’m able to stand in line, to do something for my kids,” she said.

Pastor Dale Robble, an organizer, said it’s all about making sure kids don’t feel left out.

“It is all about the kids,” said Robble. “We kind of live vicariously through the parents’ and guardians’ eyes when they come through. We don’t get to meet the children. But we know they’re being served.”

The 2017 Last Minute Toy Store can provide more than 20,000 gifts for 2,000 families. Gifts include toys, books, bicycles and more.

Tickets will be given out Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.