NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will make history Thursday as it swears in its first-ever black woman to the Davidson County Criminal Court.

Judge Angelita Dalton has served as a General Sessions judge since 2006 and presiding judge in both 2010 and 2017.

Governor Bill Haslam appointed Dalton to fill the role of retiring Criminal Court judge Randall Wyatt for Division II.

Her swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Birch Building in downtown Nashville.