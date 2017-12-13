7 first responders credited for saving Clarksville newborn’s life

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seven first responders credited for saving a newborn baby’s life received the “Lifesaver Award” by Clarksville’s mayor Tuesday.

During the ceremony, emergency crews recounted the Nov. 3 911 call from Allison Fenske when her then 4-week-old daughter, Charlie, stopped breathing.

In the call, Fenske tells the dispatcher her daughter started screaming while eating before she stopped breathing.

“She’s not making any noise at all. I was sitting here feeding her and she started screaming and then she just stopped.”

911 Dispatcher Maja Brown calmly provided Baby Charlie’s father with CPR instructions before first responders arrived to the scene.

Deputy Randy Paddock arrived to the home first and quickly initiated CPR and applied the AED.

“Paddock’s quick actions, quality of CPR, application of AED, and delivery of shocks ultimately resulted in saving this patient’s life,” said EMS Chief Jimmie Edwards.

Firefighter Curtis Morais and emergency medical responder Matt Leverett were next to arrive on the scene and assisted Deputy Paddock.

Lieutenant Steven Harris, Paramedic Benjamin Rush, and Advanced EMT Caleb Hall with EMS stabilized and continued treatment while transporting Charlie to the hospital.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to all the first responders that night,” said Allison Fenske. “We hope to bring more awareness to this condition, especially since recent research has indicated there is a possible link between SIDS and ventricular fibrillation cardiac arrest.”

Doctors said Baby Charlie suffered from pediatric ventricular fibrillation cardiac arrest. There are only five known documented cases where infants survived the condition.