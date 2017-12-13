2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 gives back program.

On Dec. 13, Paige Hill delivered lunch to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office!

Paige spoke with Sheriff Breedlove from the department about how Cheatham County residents can protect themselves during the holiday season.

The sheriff’s office actually takes requests from residents to check on their homes when they’re out of town. If residents choose to participate, a deputy will stop by their home a few times a day and check the surroundings and make sure the home is locked up.

Sheriff Breedlove said the program is also good for the department because it puts deputies in areas where they may not be on a normal day.

The sheriff also praised his very diverse department for all the hard work they’ve done so far this year.

The department has deputies from all over the country and even the world. One deputy, who is known to wear a kilt from time to time, is from Scotland!

You can watch the full interview with Sheriff Breedlove below or on the WKRN Facebook page.