1 child taken to hospital after SUV hits back of Metro school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One student was taken to the hospital for cautionary measures after an SUV hit the back of a Metro school bus Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. at Murfreesboro Pike and Vultee Boulevard.

The driver of the SUV told News 2 he was following the bus when his vehicle accelerated and hit the back of the school bus.

Three children were on-board at the time. The one child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown if the driver of the SUV will be cited.

Additional information was not released.