WANTED: Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, injuring baby

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are searching for a man accused of beating his 34-week pregnant girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Ezell Clark Jr. is wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault on his girlfriend and attempted criminal homicide on the baby.

Police allege he beat his girlfriend on Dec. 8 and caused the baby serious injuries. An emergency C-section was performed to save the baby’s life.

Anyone with information regarding Clark’s location is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-459-6644 or their local law enforcement agency.