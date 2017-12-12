Thieves target parking lots at Amazon, warehousing company in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – While Amazon employees in Murfreesboro were hard at work trying to pack and ship online orders in time for Christmas, thieves were in the parking lot stealing from their personal vehicles.

The same thing happened across the street at another distribution warehouse, leaving behind dozens of victims.

It was between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday when the car burglars targeted cars at Interstate Warehousing on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. They went from vehicle to vehicle taking anything whether it was valuable or not.

“They got prescriptions took off them, they’ve got – one dude got his whole checkbook from him, backpacks, whatever you can put in your pocket,” said Interstate Warehousing employee Barry Elrod. “Probably about 60, cause they went to every vehicle on the premises.”

Elrod was one of the victims. He’s out of $200. His work boots and sunglasses were also taken.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Elrod said. “I think it’s petty, as petty as petty can get. Me personally, like I said, I’ve been in trouble with the law. I done stupid things, crazy things, but I’ve never stole from anybody.”

Several employees of the Amazon Fulfillment Center across the street also found their vehicles broken into the same night, including one vehicle owned by a security guard.

Cell phones and GPS units were among the items stolen.

Police told News 2 the majority of the vehicles at both locations were left unlocked.

“Many, many of our car burglars are the result of unlocked cars,” said Murfreesboro police Public Information Officer Amy Norville. “We find these burglars go through the parking lot and just try the doors, if they open, they go inside and see what they can find. If your car is locked they very possibly will pass by your vehicle and go to one that is unlocked.”

But locked doors don’t always prevent car burglaries, but it helps.

“But it makes it harder on the thief, they have to work harder to get to your items,” Norville said. “They have to create noise, and any of that can create a witness which can help solve the crime.”

Elrod said workers are now checking their vehicles during their break periods just in case.

“The maintenance men, and some of the supervisors they’ve been going out pretty frequently, kind of scoping, watching cameras a little more trying to keep an eye on people’s stuff,” he said.

Police said no matter if you’re at work, home, or out shopping, always remember to lock your vehicle.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video, hoping to be able to identify the suspects. If you have any information that could be helpful to police call Murfreesboro CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.