Reward offered after man shot, killed in Bristol Walmart parking lot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam announced a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a Bristol man.

Michael Heatherly was shot in a Walmart parking on September 1. At the time of his death, the 43-year-old worked as a vendor for the retailer and was headed to his car after getting off work.

Authorities said they believe he was shot by someone in an adjacent parking space.

“We ask anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward to help bring to justice whoever is responsible for this crime,” Haslam said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Justin Bush at 423-989-5530.