Political leaders, lawmakers, celebrities react to Doug Jones victory

WKRN web staff Published:
Democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones speaks during a campaign rally Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Doug Jones won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in a stunning victory Tuesday night. Below are reactions posted to Twitter from everyone from the President of the United States to famous celebrities.

Doug Jones himself

President Donald Trump

Karl Dean

Bill Clinton

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Sen. Mazie Hirono

Young Democrats of America

ACLU

Bette Middler

Rosario Dawson

Jamie Lee Curtis