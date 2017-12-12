Political leaders, lawmakers, celebrities react to Doug Jones victory

Doug Jones won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama in a stunning victory Tuesday night. Below are reactions posted to Twitter from everyone from the President of the United States to famous celebrities.
Doug Jones himself
Thank you ALABAMA!!
— Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017
President Donald Trump
Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
Karl Dean
Congratulations to the newly elected Senator from Alabama @GDouglasJones.
— Karl Dean (@KarlFDean) December 13, 2017
Bill Clinton
Congratulations, Doug Jones. You were a great US Attorney, and you ran a terrific campaign. You deserve this win. It’s a win for the people of Alabama.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 13, 2017
Joe Biden
Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017
Bernie Sanders
Congratulations to @GDouglasJones for his great victory. Congratulations to the people of Alabama for doing what few thought they would do. This is a victory not just for Jones and Democrats. It is a victory for justice and decency.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
We elected a Democrat in deep red Alabama tonight. Why? Because @GDouglasJones was a great candidate. We had the right message. We had the wind in our sails. And we fought our hearts out.
— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 13, 2017
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Doug Jones will be an outstanding Senator who will represent Alabama well. He was a great candidate and will be an even better Senator.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 13, 2017
Sen. Mazie Hirono
Congratulations to my new colleague, Senator-elect Doug Jones!
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 13, 2017
Young Democrats of America
What a night! Democrats showed up and showed out! Congrats to @GDouglasJones on an earth shattering victory! It’s a new day! #ALSenate #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/0goPSxd3Qw
— YoungDems of America (@youngdems) December 13, 2017
ACLU
We have high hopes that Doug Jones will use his office to protect civil liberties for all people living in Alabama. https://t.co/0lunU215eM
— ACLU (@ACLU) December 13, 2017
Bette Middler
#DougJones has won the Alabama Senate seat vacated by #JeffSessions. I believe he will bring not just honor and pride to all the good citizens of Alabama, but a way forward to the decent jobs, education, and economy everyone wants.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 13, 2017
Rosario Dawson
Thank you #DougJones! Glad your service in the name of justice has been recognized and rewarded! As it should be! Thank you voters! #NoJusticeNoPeace #AlabamaRace #AlabamaSenateElection #AlabamaSenate pic.twitter.com/8Myt6HAtJo
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 13, 2017
Jamie Lee Curtis
The 1% victory is the hope we have all been looking for. We are all that 1%. Going “all in” for Roy No Moore by the President will haunt him in the coming elections. @GDouglasJones 👏🏻
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 13, 2017
