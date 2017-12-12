Police: 1 adult, 4 teens in custody after pursuit in stolen car ends in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old and four juveniles are in custody after police say they led them on a pursuit in South Nashville Monday.

Police said it started near Briley Parkway and Murfreesboro Pike after someone called 911 and said they were following their own car which they reported had been stolen.

Police located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver reportedly took off.

A short time later, it crashed into another vehicle on Briley Parkway near Interstate 24.

No injuries were reported.

Salvador Liamas, 18, is charged with theft of a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It is unknown what charges the teens could face.