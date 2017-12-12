CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities responded to a Clarksville home Tuesday in response to a possible pipe bomb inside a home.
Police said emergency responders arrived at 10:50 a.m. and located what appeared to a bomb under some steps inside the Heath Drive’s garage.
The area was cordoned off and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene, removed the device, and “utilized techniques to render the device safe.”
No one was injured or harmed.
Heather Drive was closed to pedestrian and through traffic until about 2:50 p.m. Further details weren’t released.
Pipe bomb found inside Clarksville home’s garage
Pipe bomb found inside Clarksville home’s garage x
Latest Galleries
-
Pipe bomb found inside Clarksville home’s garage
-
Santa visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital
-
Macon County inmate escape
-
Crash involving Murfreesboro officer
-
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Murfreesboro, Shelbyville massage arrests
-
Better Days Barbecue
-
Wayne County stolen items
-
Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017