CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities responded to a Clarksville home Tuesday in response to a possible pipe bomb inside a home.

Police said emergency responders arrived at 10:50 a.m. and located what appeared to a bomb under some steps inside the Heath Drive’s garage.

The area was cordoned off and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene, removed the device, and “utilized techniques to render the device safe.”

No one was injured or harmed.

Heather Drive was closed to pedestrian and through traffic until about 2:50 p.m. Further details weren’t released.

Pipe bomb found inside Clarksville home’s garage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)