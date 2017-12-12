Nearly 400 children get shopping spree at Walmart for Christmas

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday night, nearly 400 children took part in the 35th annual Christmas 4 Kids shopping spree.

The underprivileged children, from 29 different schools across Middle Tennessee were shuttled to the Walmart in Hendersonville night on luxury tour buses.

They were each given a winter coat for free and were allowed to spend $150 on anything they wanted at the store.

Many of the children shopped for themselves, along with choosing gifts for siblings and parents.

Jennifer Conatser served as a chaperone for the seventh time Tuesday, helping a boy pick out the perfect gifts for Christmas.

“Just seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re shopping, it’s a special feeling,” said Conatser.

Ellen Carr volunteered as a chaperone for the fifth time.

“It’s such an awesome, fulfilling experience,” Carr said. “It’s fun, a great night to come out and see all the kids having an awesome time and smiling, making their Christmas special.”

Money for the event is raised at an annual concert at the Ryman Auditorium, along with a tour bus show.