MTSU gears up for Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee football has been overwhelmed by injuries this season.

Quarterback Brent Stockstill was out more than half the year and the Blue Raiders feared they might not even make it to a bowl game, but they snuck in and are one of the first teams kicking of the bowl season this weekend.

MTSU will face Arkansas State on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Blue Raiders will be facing a tough Red Wolves team that finished the season 7-4 and are making their 7th straight bowl appearance. This team is known for its prolific passing attack.

Arkansas State ranks 11th in the nation with 497.7 yards of total offense per game, but it’s their passing game that is especially lethal.

But MTSU does have a healthy Brent Stockstill back and under center. With Stockstill back during MTSU’s late-October bye week, the Blue Raiders outscored their final four opponents 144-75 and went 3-1 during November.

You can catch the Blue Raiders in action Saturday in the Camellia Bowl on ESPN at 7 p.m.