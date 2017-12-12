Menorah lighting in downtown Nashville will symbolize start of Chanukah

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chanukah begins Tuesday night, and Mayor Megan Barry will light the city’s Menorah in downtown Nashville to celebrate.

The mayor will stand alongside the Chabad of Nashville as the lightning takes place at 4:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public, and will take place in front of the courthouse near the steps of Public Square Park along Third Avenue North.

Chanuka Gelt and Donuts and dreidels will be distributed to all participants at the Menorah lighting event.

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel, director of Chabad of Nashville.

“In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Today, too, we kindle an additional candle each night of the holiday, teaching us to rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place, by performing additional acts of kindness and goodness every day of the holiday,” the rabbi continued.

Chanukah also propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness.