Mayor releases more details on proposed multi-billion dollar transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry is holding a news conference Tuesday where she will release greater details on the proposed “Let’s Move Nashville.”

Barry is expected to highlight several things, such as economic, job and ridership forecasts resulting from the proposed $5.4 billion infrastructure.

She is also expected to give more specific information related to the transit improvements and financing plan.