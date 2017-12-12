Man shot outside South Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot outside a South Nashville condo late Monday night.

It happened at the Copperfield Terrace Condominiums on Massman Drive, just west of the airport, around 11:30 p.m.

The victim reported two men in hooded sweatshirts walked up to him and shot him while he was standing outside before driving off.

According to the victim, he didn’t say anything to the suspects before the shooting and they didn’t speak to him.

A motive was not immediately known.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.