Lady Vols’ Nared named SEC Player of the Week

Tennessee senior forward Jaime Nared has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Nared averaged 25.0 points and 9.5 rebounds, as the Lady Vols improved to 10-0 on the season and rose to No. 7 in the AP poll after racing past Troy, 131-69, and outlasting No. 2 Texas, 82-75, last week.

The 6-foot-2 native of Portland, Oregon, helped Tennessee defeat its highest ranked opponent at home since 2010, firing in a game-high 23 points and carding her fourth double-double of the season with a game-high 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win over the Longhorns on Sunday.

For the season, Nared is Tennessee’s leader at 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and has registered five 20+ points games and four double-doubles.

Nared was named the College Sports Madness National and SEC Player of the Week on Monday.