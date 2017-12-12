Judge denies Cory Batey’s request for new trial; Verdict stands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Judge Monte Watkins denied Cory Batey’s request for a new trial Tuesday in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

The verdict will stand in the former Vanderbilt University football player’s case.

Batey was sentenced in April 2016 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty on one count of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of facilitation of aggravated rape and two counts of attempted aggravated rape.

Two other ex-players–Brandon Vandenburg and Brandon Banks–were previously convicted in jury trials and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison.

A fourth ex-player, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, testified against the others and his case is pending.

