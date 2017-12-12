ESPN: NFL Network suspends 3 analysts after allegations of sexual harassment, assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ESPN is reporting the NFL Network has suspended three analysts, including Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor after allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The three, who are all former NFL football players, are all named in a lawsuit by an ex-NFL Network employee who worked as a wardrobe stylist, according to ESPN.

Two others, Eric Weinberger and Donovan McNabb, are also named in the lawsuit.

ESPN reported the former stylist said she received “inappropriate and sexually explicit texts” from four of the five men and that Faulk allegedly groped her and asked her questions about her sex life.