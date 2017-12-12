Driver crashes into Goodlettsville gas station, drives away

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are on the scene after a driver crashed into a Goodlettsville gas station early Tuesday morning before driving away.

It happened at the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike around 5 a.m.

According to police on the scene, the driver hit a stone column outside the store and crashed through the glass store front before putting the van in reverse and leaving.

The crashed van was found a short time later, but the driver has not yet been located.

No injuries were reported. Police said they have a description of the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

Additional information was not released.