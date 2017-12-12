City official: San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee dead at 65

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks during a meeting at City Hall in San Francisco by city leaders and community activists to reaffirm the city’s commitment to being a sanctuary city in response to Donald Trump’s support of deportations and other measures against immigrants. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lee died early Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. He was 65. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.

Breed said early Tuesday that Lee passed away just after 1 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

A statement from the mayor’s office said, “It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday … .”

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, San Francisco interim mayor Ed Lee smiles as his daughter, Brianna, right, looks on at his campaign headquarters for mayor in San Francisco, after the polls closed. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

The statement says family, friends and colleagues were at Lee’s side.

Lee was not known to be ill. No other details have been released.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011, replacing Mayor Gavin Newsom, who was elected the state’s lieutenant governor. He went on to win the 2011 election and was re-elected in 2015.

He was known for his work against homelessness.

Breed assumes the role of acting San Francisco mayor.