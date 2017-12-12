Car thefts in Nashville pacing toward 10-year high

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Car thefts in Nashville are significantly up in 2017 compared to last year. In fact, the city is pacing toward a 10-year high.

According to Metro police’s publicly available data, through Nov. 25, 2,324 cars have been stolen across Davidson County in 2017. This is an average of about seven cars stolen per day.

During the same time period in 2016, 1,474 cars were stolen, meaning thefts have increased by 58 percent in 2017.

Metro police divide Nashville into 8 precincts. The Hermitage Precinct has seen the biggest percent increase this year, compared to 2016. Nearly double the number of cars stolen in 2016 have been taken in 2017.

The Midtown Hills Precinct has also seen a significant increase in 2017.

It is not immediately clear what is driving the large increase in stolen vehicles. However, Metro police note that during the last week in November, 68 percent of cars stolen were easy targets for thieves: either the keys were left inside the vehicle or made available to the thief.

