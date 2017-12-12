Detective says baby missing after BMW stolen in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing baby after a BMW it was reportedly in was stolen Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of Paragon Mills Road just before 8:30 a.m.

Police surrounded a BMW fitting the stolen car’s description a short time later at a convenience store on LaFayette Street just south of downtown.

Witnesses told News 2 the alleged suspect fled.

Detectives said the 1-year-old girl who was reportedly in the car was not in the BMW when it was found abandoned nor was a car seat.

She was last seen wearing blue pajamas.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-74-CRIME.