Attempted abduction reported in Smyrna; Search is on for truck

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office in Rutherford County says an older man attempted to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Monday in Smyrna.

The man, who was white with a gray beard and brown hair, reportedly tried to take the girl at Shirley Road and Criddle Street, not far from the Baker Road and Old Nashville Highway intersection.

Authorities say he drove a light gray, single cab, older truck that sits low to the ground and is rusty around the door.

If you have information on the suspect, please call sheriff’s Detective Tony Grissom at 615-904-3055.