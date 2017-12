NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they took an accused serial robbery suspect into custody Monday night.

According to a release, David Eady reportedly admitted he was the masked gunman in 10 robberies that happened across Nashville between Nov. 2 and 30.

Police are working to determine if the 54-year-old could be involved in any additional cases.

Eady is being held in lieu of a $61,000 bond. Police said he has previous burglary, theft and drug possession convictions.