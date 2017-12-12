2nd teenager charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: The Begley family)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a second teenager was arrested and charged in the October shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

Jamarius Hill, also 16, now faces charges of criminal homicide in the death of Deberianah Begley.

Jamarius Hill (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Begley was shot and killed on South Eighth Street in the James Cayce homes on Oct. 8.

Hill is accused of being in a group of young men when he fired toward another group in the public housing courtyard. Begley, who was sitting on a porch, was fatally hit when she attempted to run for cover.

The first arrest came weeks later when Antonio Gordon-Jenkins was booked on criminal homicide charges on Oct. 19. The investigation is ongoing.

