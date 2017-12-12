2nd teenager charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a second teenager was arrested and charged in the October shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

Jamarius Hill, also 16, now faces charges of criminal homicide in the death of Deberianah Begley.

Begley was shot and killed on South Eighth Street in the James Cayce homes on Oct. 8.

Hill is accused of being in a group of young men when he fired toward another group in the public housing courtyard. Begley, who was sitting on a porch, was fatally hit when she attempted to run for cover.

The first arrest came weeks later when Antonio Gordon-Jenkins was booked on criminal homicide charges on Oct. 19. The investigation is ongoing.

