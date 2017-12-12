1 shot during robbery attempt in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said a man was shot during a robbery attempt in North Nashville Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 24th Avenue and Clarksville Pike.

The victim told police a man approached him from behind and tried to rob him. The victim said when he didn’t have anything, the suspect shot him in the upper chest before fleeing.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.