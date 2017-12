HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in Hermitage Tuesday morning.

It happened on Old Hickory Boulevard just north of Central Pike just before 8 a.m.

Old Hickory Boulevard is shut down in both directions and traffic is being diverted through the Summit Primary Care Office.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Additional information was not released.