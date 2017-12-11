Would-be burglars flee after ramming truck into Priest Lake market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say would-be burglars used a truck to ram through a tobacco and beer store early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Hobson Tobacco and Beer in the Priest Lake area.

Police said when suspects were unable to gain access to the store after their truck became stuck.

The two suspects, believed to be men, fled the scene on foot before police arrived. Nothing was taken from the store, police said.

The truck had to be towed from the store.

The owner told News 2 the market suffered about $20,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.