Vigil held to raise awareness of complaints within CoreCivic facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bad or rotten food, moldy walls, and lack of medical care– These are a few of the complaints being launched against a company that runs several Tennessee jails.

On Monday, a candlelight vigil dubbed “Voices from Inside the Walls of CoreCivic” was held in front of Tennessee’s state capitol building.

Those in attendance were sharing testimonies from inmates and employees. It comes on the eve of a legislative meeting meant to address a comptroller audit of some CoreCivic facilities.

The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was fined more than $40,000 because of the ongoing issues. Staff shortages rank high on the list.

“Whatever is happening at the Trousdale facility is not an isolation but a pattern from CoreCivic across the country,” said Brenda Perez, organizer of the vigil.

News 2 reached out to CoreCivic. In a statement, it says they are addressing the problems at the Trousdale facility.

As we’ve acknowledged previously, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has had its challenges, but we’ve worked hard to address them. Whether it’s raising starting wages to attract staff or undertaking targeted efforts to mitigate the influence of security threat groups, we feel we are making progress.

We’ve also worked to make Trousdale a place where inmates can prepare to successfully return to our communities. For example, nearly 700 inmates are enrolled in reentry programming ranging from educational opportunities to group therapy. We provide vocational training in high-demand careers such as masonry and computer programming, which helps people secure jobs once they’re released, and offerings like cognitive behavioral intervention and substance abuse treatment help inmates learn important life skills.

We appreciate the strong oversight we get from our government partners and remain committed to operating safe, secure facilities with high-quality reentry programming.

A legislative sub-committee will take up the discussion Tuesday.