NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in North Nashville Monday morning.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. at a home located on 26th Avenue North, between Booker Street and Clifton Avenue.

Upon their arrival, crews said the home was fully engulfed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Additional information was not released,