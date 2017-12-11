POLL: Who do you think will win the Alabama Senate election?

The nation will be closely watching Alabama’s special Senate election Tuesday. Democrats want to renounce a politician accused of sexual misconduct, with baggage that has soiled the state’s reputation. Many Republicans see a chance to ratify their conservative values and protect President Trump’s agenda.

News 2 wants to know…Who do you think will win the Alabama Senate election…Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones? Vote in the poll below, or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.