PHOTOS: New York City explosion

At least four people were hurt after a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him set off the device in the subway near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11. The suspect is among those who are injured, police said.
New York City explosion
New York City explosion x
Latest Galleries
-
Crash involving Murfreesboro officer
-
Pet of the Week for Dec. 4, 2017
-
Thanksgiving at the mission
-
Murfreesboro, Shelbyville massage arrests
-
Better Days Barbecue
-
Wayne County stolen items
-
Pet of the Week for Nov. 13, 2017
-
Captain Jeff Kuss Bridge Dedication
-
Music City Star collides with semi
-
LSD bust in Clarksville