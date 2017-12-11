Nashville sees decrease in cost of rent despite national rise

The numbers are in, and November’s rent spike is the largest of 2017–but this may actually be a good time to rent in Nashville.

We saw one of the greatest decreases in rent between October and November. Prices dropped 3.5 percent.

Nationally, aside from a deviation in August, an ABODO chart shows rent prices have been on the uptick since March.

The city with the highest increase for the third month in a row is Cleveland, Ohio. One-bedroom rentals there rose 6.5 percent to $817.

Even though that’s the steepest increase, and Nashville saw one of the greatest decreases, rent in Nashville is still higher than it is in Cleveland. This month it’s $1,311 for a one bedroom, on average. That’s comparable to prices in Denver, Colorado, where renters are paying about $1,393 a month. That’s not even close to the city with the highest prices.

Renters in San Francisco, California, are paying an average of more than $3,300 every month.