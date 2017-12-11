Nashville Fire stresses safety as this season brings rise in deadly fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters say this is the time of year when they see a rise in deadly fires.

They say knowing what to do if your home catches fire can be the difference between life and death.

Nashville firefighters took News 2 inside their smoke house on Monday. They simulated a house fire at their training facility and explained what you should do if you ever find yourself in that extremely dangerous situation.

“Often times when we are asleep, the smoke alarm is working, we hear that smoke alarm and what we have a tendency to do is stand up. Once we stand up, we breathe in a couple of breaths then that is going to render us unconscious,” said Maggie Lawrence, the Deputy Fire Marshal with the Nashville Fire Department.

Experts say when you hear the smoke alarm roll out of bed, get low on your hands and knees and go to the door.

“Check the door, which should be closed, with the back of your hand. If the door is hot, you do not open that door because that means the fire is in the other side of it,” said Lawrence.

Firefighters also say you should check your smoke alarm once a month and practice an escape plan with your family once a month as well.

There have been 62 fire deaths in the state since Jan. 1. Last year there were 98 deaths, and Tennessee ranks sixth in the nation for fire fatalities.