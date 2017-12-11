Most Wanted: Dickson County man sought for child abuse

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Locked up 11 times in the Dickson County jail since 2010, charges against Steven Garcia have ranged from assault to unlawful imprisonment and probation violation.

The 29-year-old fast food employee was most recently booked on for aggravated child abuse.

Back in May, the sheriff of Dickson County said a 5-year-old was taken to an area emergency room for treatment of “injuries and bruising.”

“An investigation revealed that Mr. Garcia was accused of that crime,” Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told News 2. “If you’re in a position where you injure a child, that’s alarming.”

After a search, the sheriff said Garcia was taken into custody. He also faces charges of evading arrest and drug possession.

Garcia eventually bonded out of the Dickson County jail but he was later indicted on the charges against him.

In mid-November, he failed to show up for his court appearance.

“With all the information that we’ve had, we’ve just kind of run into a dead end,” Sheriff Bledsoe said. “I would encourage Mr. Garcia to come forward, turn himself in and get this resolved with the court because it’s not going to go away.”

Garcia is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has five tattoos. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789-4130.